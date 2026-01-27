Anthropic Closes Funding Round Exceeding Its $10 Billion Target

Artificial intelligence company Anthropic has closed its latest funding round at a $350 billion valuation, exceeding its $10 billion target.

The round closed between $10 and $15 billion, a CNBC article stated. Although it is understood that the number could increase if Microsoft and Nvidia decide to invest. In November, the company received a $15 billion investment from the companies.

In December, Anthropic signed a term sheet for its $10 billion funding round led by sovereign wealth fund GIC and Coatue Management, with both entities contributing $1.5 billion. Private equity firm Sequoia Capital is also contributing, Benzinga reported last week.

Earlier this month, the company announced it was targeting a 2026 IPO, putting its valuation above $300 billion. Forge Global noted the deal is still in the works, but conversations with investment banks are understood to be taking place.

Anthropic lost around $5.6 billion in 2024, but expects to reach $70 billion in revenue and $17 billion in positive free cash flow by 2028, the Forge article stated.

The company's Forge price was $272 as of Jan. 27, 2026, a 386 percent increase over the past year, putting the company's valuation at $354 billion.

Anthropic was founded in 2021 by former OpenAI employees, brother and sister Dario Amodei and Daniela Amodei. The San Francisco-based company is known for its AI coding tool, Claude.

The company is shifting its focus from experiential use to developer tools and Claude-powered business workflows, aiming to convert hype into recurring, long-term revenue instead of short-term, churn-prone usage, this publication noted.

Photo: Shutterstock