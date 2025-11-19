Nvidia CEO Says Anthropic Has 'Revolutionized' Agentic AI Space As Jensen Huang, Satya Nadella, Dario Amodei Talk About New Partnership

Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ:NVDA) , Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT) and Anthropic on Tuesday detailed a sweeping new alliance involving major investments.

Microsoft, Nvidia, Anthropic Outline Multi-Billion-Dollar AI Pact

Microsoft and Nvidia announced a new strategic partnership with Anthropic that includes a combined $15 billion investment in the AI startup.

Anthropic has also agreed to purchase $30 billion worth of Azure compute capacity as part of the deal.

The agreement broadens access to Claude models on Microsoft Azure and launches joint work to optimize Nvidia's next-generation Grace Blackwell and Vera Rubin architectures for Anthropic's workloads.

Satya Nadella Highlights Deepening AI Stack Integration

In a joint video statement, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said the companies are aligning across every layer of the AI stack, noting that Microsoft will integrate Claude models across its Copilot products while Anthropic will rely on Azure for large-scale training and deployment.

"We’re increasingly going to be customers of each other," Nadella said, adding that the collaboration is aimed at delivering model choice and better performance for enterprises.

Anthropic Becomes First AI Lab Spanning All Major Clouds

Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei highlighted that Claude will now be available on the three biggest cloud platforms, calling it a step toward accelerating enterprise adoption.

He said the partnership will give Anthropic additional compute to train future models and support Microsoft's first-party AI products. Amodei spoke about a long-term roadmap with Nvidia focused on co-optimizing models on upcoming GPU architectures.

Nvidia Praises Anthropic's Research, AI Safety Work

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang said Anthropic has "revolutionized" agentic AI through its work on model context protocols and code-generation systems. He said Nvidia expects significant speed gains as Claude is optimized on Grace Blackwell GPUs, adding that demand for cost-efficient compute is rising sharply. The smarter the AI becomes, the greater the adoption, Huang said.

