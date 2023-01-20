Why Five Point Shares Closed Higher Today

Five Point FPH shares traded higher on Friday after the company reported Q4 earnings results.
The company reported revenues of $17.0 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022, primarily generated from management services. The company reported quarterly earnings of $0.15 per share.
Consolidated net income for the quarter was $22.5 million.
Five Point is an owner and developer of large mixed-use planned communities in California.
FPH Price Action: Five Point has a 52-week high of $6.54 and a 52-week low of $1.88.
Five Point shares closed up 14.1% at $2.75, according to Benzinga Pro.
© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.