ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
How to Invest in Jewelry
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

Why 9 Meters Biopharma Shares Are Nosediving Today

by Henry Khederian, Benzinga Editor 
October 17, 2022 10:56 AM | 1 min read

9 Meters Biopharma Inc NMTR shares are trading lower by 13.1% to $0.18 Monday morning after the company announced a 1-for-20 reverse stock split.

What Else?

9 Meters Biopharma says the reverse stock split was previously approved by 9 Meters stockholders at the annual meeting of stockholders held on June 22, 2022, with the final ratio determined by the Company's Board of Directors.

9 Meters Biopharma says the reverse stock split is intended to bring the company into compliance with Nasdaq's minimum bid price requirement. Common stock will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis commencing upon market open on October 18.

See Also: As China Weakness, PC Market Downturn Take Toll On Semiconductor Sector Ahead Of Q3 Results, Analyst Recommends These Chip Stocks

According to data from Benzinga Pro, 9 Meters Biopharma has a 52-week high of $1.35 and a 52-week low of $0.16.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: why it's movingPenny StocksMoversTrading Ideas