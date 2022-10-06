Why Revelation Biosciences Stock Is Popping Off

Revelation Biosciences Inc REVB shares are trading higher after the company announced an exclusive worldwide license agreement with Vanderbilt University to develop and commercialize phosphorylated hexaacyl disaccharide, for treating or preventing infections.

What Else?

Revelation Biosciences says the license covers potential applications such as prevention or reduction of acquired infections including those resulting from surgery, severe burns, and antibiotic resistance.

According to the most recent data published by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, approximately 687,000 cases of acquired infection in acute care settings resulted in approximately 72,000 deaths.

Revelation Biosciences says preclinical studies have shown that treatment with PHAD significantly reduces the duration and severity of infection by augmenting the innate immune response, a form of trained immunity. The license grants Revelation the use of issued US patent 11,389,465.

"We are thrilled to have this license from Vanderbilt University, an institution focused on improving the human condition through pathbreaking discovery and innovation," said James Rolke, Chief Executive Officer of Revelation.

"We are also very excited to move the REVTx-100 program forward with this new license by developing potentially lifesaving treatments for patients in need, thanks in large part to work in the field of trained immunity. Additionally, we believe the extensive preclinical data already generated will allow us to rapidly bring this treatment to the clinic," Rolke stated.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, Revelation Biosciences has a 52-week high of $11.29 and a 52-week low of $0.22.