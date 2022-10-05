Mushroom Tea For Use In Psychedelic Research Developed By Numinus Wellness

Numinus Wellness Inc. NUMI NUMIF, a mental health care company advancing innovative treatments and evidence-based psychedelic-assisted therapies, announced that its research division, Numinus Bioscience, has developed a psilocybin-containing tea bag for use in clinical research and, “if appropriate regulatory approvals are granted, eventual treatment of clients in psychedelic-assisted therapy.”

"The Numinus team has developed the Psilocybe tea bag with scientific precision in mind," said Sharan Sidhu, Numinus VP, Scientific Research, Innovation & Laboratory Operations. "Our best-in-class team and resources allow us to control the full production process, from growth to finished product manufacturing, to deliver a product that is fully standardized."

What's In The Tea Bag?

The research behind the tea bag involved the development of processes and procedures to deliver 25mg per dose and the use of Numinus' validated strains of Psilocybe cubensis.

"The tea bag will be studied in a phase 1 trial of practitioners receiving experiential training for psilocybin-assisted therapy, with the goal to be used in Numinus' research, including trial partnerships at Cedar Clinical Research, Numinus' clinical trial management division," per a company press release.

The product has been submitted to Health Canada to be included on the psilocybin supplier list for the federal Special Access Program, through which health care providers can apply to provide psilocybin-assisted therapy, among other psychedelic-assisted therapies, to patients with demonstrable needs.

"Numinus recognizes that solid therapeutic products, such as whole mushrooms or pills, might be unappealing or difficult to use by certain populations, such as some people receiving palliative care for serious illnesses," said Dr. Paul Thielking, Numinus chief science officer.

"This new product is part of our commitment to increasing accessibility to psychedelic-assisted therapies for those in need while contributing to the growing research that suggests psilocybin use in combination with therapy may be highly effective for treating mental health disorders," Thielking concluded.

Photo: Courtesy Of Lex Sirikiat On Unsplash