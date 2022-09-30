ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

Why American Virtual Cloud Technologies Shares Are Getting Obliterated

by Henry Khederian, Benzinga Editor 
September 30, 2022 12:21 PM | 1 min read
Why American Virtual Cloud Technologies Shares Are Getting Obliterated

American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc AVCT shares are trading lower by 36.6% to $0.19 during Friday's trading session after the company announced the intent to effect a reverse stock split.

What Else?

American Virtual Cloud Technologies says, as previously disclosed at the company's annual meeting of stockholders held on May 24th, the company's stockholders voted to approve three alternative amendments to the company's charter to effect a Reverse Stock Split of the company's common stock at a ratio of either 1-for-5, 1-for-10 or 1-for-15.

The board of directors subsequently approved the implementation of a 1-for-15 Reverse Stock Split.

The company's common stock is expected to begin trading on a split-adjusted basis when the market opens on October 3rd.

See Also: Why Lululemon Stock Is Sliding Today

According to data from Benzinga Pro, American Virtual Cloud Technologies has a 52-week high of $3.13 and a 52-week low of $0.13.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: why it's movingMovers