by Henry Khederian, Benzinga Editor 
September 8, 2022 4:32 PM | 1 min read
Why Digital Media Solutions Shares Are Popping Off During Thursday's After-Hours Session

Digital Media Solutions Inc DMS shares are trading higher by 58.10% to $2.04 during Thursday's after-hours session after the company received a non-binding go-private proposal from Prism Data for $2.50 per share in cash.

Digital Media Solutions says the company's Board of Directors will, consistent with its fiduciary duties and in consultation with its advisors, carefully review and consider the Proposal.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, Digital Media Solutions has a 52-week high of $8.15 and a 52-week low of $1.05.

Photo by Capri23auto from Pixabay

