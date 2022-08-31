ShiftPixy Inc PIXY shares are trading lower by 23.72% to $0.15 Wednesday afternoon after the company announced a 1-for-100 reverse stock split.
ShiftPixy says the new reversed shares will begin trading on Nasdaq on September 1st, the start of the company's new fiscal year.
See Also: Why Pinterest Shares Are On The Move Today
ShiftPixy is a disruptive human capital services enterprise, revolutionizing employment in the Gig Economy by delivering a next-gen platform for workforce management.
According to data from Benzinga Pro, ShiftPixy has a 52-week high of $2.03 and a 52-week low of $0.12.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.