ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Why ShiftPixy Shares Are Getting Obliterated Wednesday

by Henry Khederian, Benzinga Editor 
August 31, 2022 1:54 PM | 1 min read

ShiftPixy Inc PIXY shares are trading lower by 23.72% to $0.15 Wednesday afternoon after the company announced a 1-for-100 reverse stock split.

ShiftPixy says the new reversed shares will begin trading on Nasdaq on September 1st, the start of the company's new fiscal year.

See Also: Why Pinterest Shares Are On The Move Today

ShiftPixy is a disruptive human capital services enterprise, revolutionizing employment in the Gig Economy by delivering a next-gen platform for workforce management.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, ShiftPixy has a 52-week high of $2.03 and a 52-week low of $0.12.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: why it's movingPenny StocksMoversTrading Ideas