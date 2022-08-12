Jupiter Wellness Subsidiary SRM Entertainment Enters Multi-Year Agreement To Use Smurfs Brand Name And Characters

Jupiter Wellness, Inc. JUPW announced that its SRM Entertainment division has entered into a multi-year licensing agreement with LAFIG Belgium for use of the Smurfs brand name and characters to be featured on SRM's proprietary Sip With Me line of children's hydration and table-top products. The Smurfs licence was created by The Brand Liaison as licensing agent for SRM.
Through the new licence agreement, SRM will develop a full line of Sip With Me products including its patented double drinking straw tumblers. The Sip With Me Smurf product is expected to launch at retailers in July 2023 just prior to the all-new Smurfs film expected to hit theaters in 2024.
The vibrant and joyful animated Smurfs franchise, teeming with blue characters and comedic adventures has become a family entertainment brand, known worldwide. "Created by Belgian artist Peyo, Smurfs has captivated the hearts of families all over the world with its colourful characters and optimistic message," said Rich Miller, CEO of SRM Entertainment. "We look forward to building a strong relationship with LAFIG Belgium and making great drink cups that will inspire children to find their happy place with a spectacular Smurfs line."
This new licensing agreement builds on SRM Entertainments' drive to expand licensing partnerships for its hydration and table-top products, including its patented double drinking straw tumblers and melamine plates and dishes.
