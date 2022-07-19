ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Why Is Bitcoin- And Ethereum-Related Stock BitNile Rising Again Today?

by Henry Khederian, Benzinga Editor 
July 19, 2022 2:31 PM | 1 min read
Why Is Bitcoin- And Ethereum-Related Stock BitNile Rising Again Today?

BitNile Holdings Inc NILE shares are trading higher by roughly 2.35% to $0.34 Tuesday afternoon. Shares of crypto-related companies at large are trading higher amid strength in cryptocurrencies. Bitcoin has gained roughly 13.5% over the past seven days while Ethereum has gained around 44%.

Also, BitNile's subsidiary, TurnOnGreen, was awarded state, federal and utility certifications for its electric vehicle chargers Monday.

What Happened?

BitNile says the company has also earned an ENERGY STAR certification for its EV700 32-amp EV charger for residential and commercial installations.

ENERGY STAR is the government-backed symbol for energy efficiency, providing credible information that consumers and businesses rely on to make well-informed decisions and is a requirement for many of the rebate programs throughout the United States.

Why it Matters

BitNile says, according to a report by Grand View Research, as of 2021, the U.S. EV charging infrastructure market has an estimated value of $2.85 billion and is expected to advance at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 36.9% from 2022 to 2030. In turn, BitNile hopes to tap into EV charging market growth in the future.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, BitNile has a 52-week high of $2.95 and a 52-week low of $0.22.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: why it's movingPenny StocksMoversTrading Ideas