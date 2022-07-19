Splash Beverage Group Extends Distribution In Arizona With 86 Retail Locations Across Three Convenience Store Chains

Fort Lauderdale, Florida, July 19, 2022 – Splash Beverage Group, Inc. SBEV (“Splash” or the “Company”), a portfolio company of leading beverage brands, today announced that it has extended the distribution of TapouT through agreements with three separate convenience store chains across Arizona. All four SKUs of TapouT Performance Drinks will now be available in CobbleStone AutoSpa locations, Carioca Convenience Stores and all of the 4-Sons Convenience Store locations.

Cobblestone, Carioca Convenience Stores and 4 Sons Convenience Stores manage restaurants and fueling / service stations across Arizona. In total, TapouT will now be available in an addition 86 high-traffic locations.

Robert Nistico, Splash Beverage Group’s Chairman and CEO, commented, “These three agreements place TapouT in an additional 86 premium high-volume locations across Arizona and come directly out of our partnership with Kalil Bottling. This is the blocking and tackling, chain by chain, large and small that builds brands, having distribution partners who understand this and know how to execute is invaluable. Kalil is of course one of the top distribution companies in the entire western U.S., and their support and reputation were critical in helping us secure these agreements along with other high-end grocery chains already announced. We believe the “cold-bottle” availability will be a significant driver of consumer acceptance and growth for TapouT. TapouT is best consumed cold, and as consumers visit these convenience stores during their daily routines, they will often grab a cold drink and consume it immediately after purchase. This represents another successful branch of our retail strategy and we’re grateful to Kalil for their support and we look forward to further growing our brands awareness with them.”

Follow Splash Beverage Group on Twitter: www.twitter.com/SplashBev

About Splash Beverage Group, Inc.

Splash Beverage Group, an innovator in the beverage industry, owns a growing portfolio of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverage brands including Copa di Vino wine by the glass, SALT flavored tequilas, Pulpoloco sangria, and TapouT performance hydration and recovery drink. Splash’s strategy is to rapidly develop early-stage brands already in its portfolio as well as acquire and then accelerate brands that have high visibility or are innovators in their categories. Led by a management team that has built and managed some of the top brands in the beverage industry and led sales from product launch into the billions, Splash is rapidly expanding its brand portfolio and global distribution.

For more information visit:

www.SplashBeverageGroup.com

www.copadivino.com

www.drinksalttequila.com

www.pulpo-loco.com

www.tapoutdrinks.com

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of U.S. federal securities laws. Words such as “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “budget,” “forecast,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “believes,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. These forward-looking statements and factors that may cause such differences include, without limitation, the risks disclosed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 8, 2021, and in the Company’s other filings with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any obligation to update or publicly announce any revisions to any of the forward-looking statements contained in this press release.

Contact Information:

Splash Beverage Group

Info@SplashBeverageGroup.com

954-745-5815

Investor Information:

TraDigital IR

John McNamara

Email: john@tradigitalir.com

Phone: (917) 658-2602