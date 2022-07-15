ñol

RecycLiCo Battery Materials To Participate In Energy Transition Call Series Hosted By UBS

by American Manganese
July 15, 2022 7:16 AM | 2 min read

July 15, 2022 - Surrey, BC (TSX.V: AMY) | AMYZF | 2AM

American Manganese Inc ("Company"), doing business as RecycLiCo Battery Materials, announced today that  Zarko Meseldzija, CTO and Director, will participate in an energy transitional conference call series hosted by Jon  Windham, CFA, UBS Alternative Energy & Environmental Services Equity Research Analyst, on Thursday, July 21st at 11:00 am ET.  

Mr. Meseldzija will discuss RecycLiCo Battery Material’s technology and strategy in the lithium-ion battery  recycling industry along with current trends, challenges, and opportunities, followed by questions from UBS call  series participants.  

Event: RecycLiCo Battery Materials on UBS Energy Transition Call Series  

Date: Thursday, July 21, 2022 

Time: 11:00 am ET 

Pre-registration Required to Participate: Register Here 

About American Manganese Inc. 

American Manganese Inc, doing business as RecycLiCo Battery Materials, is a battery materials company focused  on recycling and upcycling lithium-ion battery waste. With minimal processing steps and over 99% extraction of  lithium, cobalt, nickel, and manganese, the patented, closed-loop hydrometallurgical process creates valuable  lithium-ion battery materials for direct integration into the re-manufacturing of new lithium-ion batteries. 

On behalf of Management 

American Manganese Inc. 

Larry W. Reaugh 

President and Chief Executive Officer 

Telephone: 778 574 4444 

Email: lreaugh@amymn.com 

www.americanmanganeseinc.com / www.recyclico.com 

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture  Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain "forward-looking  statements", which are statements about the future based on current expectations or beliefs. For this purpose, statements of  historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward–looking statements by their nature involve risks and  uncertainties, and there can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate or true. Investors should not place  undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking  statements except as required by law.

Suite 2 – 17942 55 Avenue, Surrey, B.C. V3S 6C8 Canada Email: lreaugh@amymn.com TSX.V: AMY | OTCQB: AMYZF| FSE: 2AM Phone: 778-574-4444  www.americanmanganeseinc.com www.recyclico.com 

