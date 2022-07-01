ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Why Endo International Shares Are Getting Hammered Today

by Henry Khederian, Benzinga Editor 
July 1, 2022 11:13 AM | 1 min read
Why Endo International Shares Are Getting Hammered Today

Endo International PLC ENDP shares are trading lower by 16.86% to $0.39 after the company provided top-line results from its Phase 2 study of CCH in patients with adhesive capsulitis of the shoulder, saying "the difference compared to those study participants receiving placebo was not statistically significant."

"We are disappointed in the study outcome, and based on these data, we will be reevaluating our path forward for CCH for the treatment of adhesive capsulitis of the shoulder. We will continue focusing on our pipeline, including with respect to other potential CCH indications," said James P. Tursi, M.D., Executive Vice President, Global Research & Development at Endo.

"We are committed to advancing our strategic priority of expanding and enhancing our portfolio for growth," Tursi added.

See Also: Why Kohl's Stock Is Sinking Today

Endo International is a specialty pharmaceutical company.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, Endo International has a 52-week high of $7.07 and a 52-week low of $0.28.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: why it's movingPenny StocksMoversTrading Ideas