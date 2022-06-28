Why Endo International Stock Is Soaring Today

Endo International Plc ENDP shares continue to trade higher Tuesday in possible reaction to a recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling, which overturned the Roe v. Wade decision.

Endo International subsidiary Paladin Labs has a group of brands, including Plan-B, that it has acquired or licensed for use in Canada. Plan-B is a type of emergency birth control, often referred to as "the morning-after pill."

In 1973, the Roe v. Wade ruling established the constitutional right to abortion. Nearly 50 years later, that right has been eliminated. The court’s controversial decision will allow individual states to make their own abortion laws.

"The Constitution does not confer a right to abortion; Roe and Casey are overruled; and the authority to regulate abortion is returned to the people and their elected representatives," the Supreme Court syllabus said.

See Also: Why Kezar Life Sciences Stock Is Soaring Today

ENDP Price Action: Endo International has traded between $7.06 and 28 cents over a 52-week period.

The stock was up 90% at 73 cents at time of publication, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Photo: Michal Jarmoluk from Pixabay.