Why Wrap Technologies Shares Are Rising

by Randy Elias, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 24, 2022 10:30 AM | 1 min read

Wrap Technologies, Inc. WRAP shares are trading higher in possible anticipation of protests after the US Supreme Court overturned Roe vs Wade. The company develops policing solutions to law enforcement and security personnel.

The Supreme Court in a 6-3 decision on Friday overturned Roe v. Wade, the ruling that established the right to abortion in the U.S.

The court’s ruling gives individual states the right to set their own abortion laws.

Wrap Technologies, Inc., a public safety technology and services company, develops policing solutions to law enforcement and security personnel.

Wrap Technologies shares were trading about 13.1% higher at $2.11 per share on Friday at the time of publication.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

