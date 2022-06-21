Why Shares Of BlackSky Technologies Are Trading Higher Today

BlackSky Technology Inc. BKSY shares are trading higher after the company announced it was awarded a five-year Joint Artificial Intelligence Center contract for AI data readiness. The JAIC agreement has a ceiling value of $241 million over five years.

Patrick O'Neil, BlackSky chief innovation officer, said "From automatically tasking satellites to the low-latency delivery and analysis of high-frequency geospatial imagery and non-imagery data, our unique, data-rich platform brings a strong source of core AI-enabled end-to-end capabilities to the DoD's mission sets."

BlackSky is a leading provider of real-time geospatial intelligence. BlackSky delivers on-demand, high frequency imagery, monitoring and analytics of the most critical and strategic locations, economic assets, and events on Earth.

BKSY Price Action: BlackSky Technology Inc. has traded between $13.20 and $1.00 over a 52-week period.

The stock was trading about 17% higher at $2.40 per share on Tuesday at the time of publication.