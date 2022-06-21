ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Why Shares Of BlackSky Technologies Are Trading Higher Today

by Happy Mohamed, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 21, 2022 1:08 PM | 1 min read
Why Shares Of BlackSky Technologies Are Trading Higher Today

BlackSky Technology Inc. BKSY shares are trading higher after the company announced it was awarded a five-year Joint Artificial Intelligence Center contract for AI data readiness. The JAIC agreement has a ceiling value of $241 million over five years.

Patrick O'Neil, BlackSky chief innovation officer, said "From automatically tasking satellites to the low-latency delivery and analysis of high-frequency geospatial imagery and non-imagery data, our unique, data-rich platform brings a strong source of core AI-enabled end-to-end capabilities to the DoD's mission sets."

BlackSky is a leading provider of real-time geospatial intelligence. BlackSky delivers on-demand, high frequency imagery, monitoring and analytics of the most critical and strategic locations, economic assets, and events on Earth.

BKSY Price Action: BlackSky Technology Inc. has traded between $13.20 and $1.00 over a 52-week period.

The stock was trading about 17% higher at $2.40 per share on Tuesday at the time of publication.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: why it's movingPenny StocksMoversTrading Ideas