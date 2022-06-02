What's Going On With DiDi Global Shares Today?

DiDi Global Inc - ADR DIDI shares are trading higher by 8.70% at $2.00. Strength is possibly due to hopes of a Shanghai reopening.

The COVID-19 lockdown in Shanghai and other parts of China has otherwise weighed on the broader Chinese economy and Chinese stocks in 2022. The IMF in April downgraded China’s growth forecast to 4.4% from 4.8%, citing pain from its coronavirus restrictions.

See Also: Why C3.Ai Shares Are Getting Hammered Today



DiDi Global is a mobility technology platform. It is building four key components of its platform that work together to improve the consumer experience: shared mobility, auto solutions, electric mobility and autonomous driving.



According to data from Benzinga Pro, DiDi Global has a 52-week high of $18.01 and a 52-week low of $1.37.