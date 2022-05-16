QQQ
Here's Why Surgalign Holdings Shares Are Falling Today

by Henry Khederian, Benzinga Editor
May 16, 2022 11:53 AM | 1 min read

Surgalign Holdings Inc SRGA shares are trading lower by 19.73% at $0.15 after the company announced a 1-for-30 reverse stock split.

The 1-for-30 reverse stock split will take effect at the opening of trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on Tuesday.

The 1-for-30 reverse stock split will automatically convert 30 current shares of the company's common stock into one share of common stock.

See Also: Why Spirit Airlines Shares Are Taking Off Today

Surgalign Holdings is a medical technology company advancing the science of spine care.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, Surgalign Holdings has a 52-week high of $1.98 and a 52-week low of $0.14.

