CTT Pharma Discusses Patent Coverage for Pets

Tampa, Florida, United States – TheNewswire - May 9, 2022 - CTT Pharmaceutical Holdings Inc. CTTH recent patent in the United States as well as our Canadian Patents, Patents Pending Europe and many other patents granted and pending throughout the world cover CTT's dissolvable strips for pets, most notably for dogs and cats. CBD, CBG, CBN, Vitamins and even medicine for pets can be utilized with our technology and protected with our patents. On top of that we can freshen the breath of pets, while giving them different applications for our dissolvable strips. The benefits of our strips for Pets our numerous. CTT's pet strips dissolve quickly limiting the chance for expulsion, offers better absorption/bioavailability, have fast onset as quick as an injection, enter the bloodstream bypassing stomach, and easy to administer.

CBG has been found to have anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties, making it potentially beneficial for conditions in dogs such as arthritis and hip dysplasia. Mood enhancement: CBG could help dogs with anxiety. While CBD is also used because of its anti-inflammatory properties, cardiac benefits, anti-nausea effects, appetite stimulation, anti-anxiety impact, and CBN has shown to help with restlessness and promotes a calming effect for pets.

CTT'S patents also gives coverage for vitamins, medicine and other actives, which can be used in conjunction with CBG, CBD, and CBN.

I believe it's important for our shareholders, potential clients, and customers to understand that a pet strip market is available and covered by our patents worldwide. I look forward to discussing these opportunities further with potential pet companies looking to bring our innovative technology to the market, said Ryan Khouri, CEO of CTT Pharma.

CTT Pharma will continue to update our shareholders as more news becomes available.

