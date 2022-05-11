Why Zomedica Shares Are Falling Today

Zomedica Corp ZOM shares are trading lower by 4.99% at $0.20. The company reported first-quarter earnings results during Tuesday’s after-hours session.

Zomedica reported a first-quarter EPS loss of four tenths of one cent on revenue of $3.751 million.

Larry Heaton, Zomedica's Chief Executive Officer, commented: "The first quarter of 2022 was an exciting one for Zomedica as we trained our full sales force to sell PulseVet® therapeutic shock wave therapy devices and launched the technology into the small animal market. We are pleased with our overall progress in just the first quarter of the year and believe this market represents a significant growth opportunity for the Company.

Zomedica is a veterinary health company creating products for companion animals.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, Zomedica has a 52-week high of $1.06 and a 52-week low of $0.19.