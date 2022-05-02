Here's How Evanesce Packaging Is Looking To Help The World On Its Way To Its Planned IPO

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice.

Billy Goat Brands Ltd. GOAT has assembled a diversified portfolio of expansion-stage companies focused on the ocean economy, thereby bringing investors a platform with exposure to rapidly growing yet sustainable food-based ventures.

The company’s eclectic portfolio contains businesses like Sophie’s Kitchen, a leading plant-based seafood company; FunGuys Beverages with its KOLD-branded line of functional cold-brew coffee products; and The Vegetarian Butcher, a plant-based meat alternative retailer.

Additionally, Evanesce Packaging, a specialist in sustainable packaging for food and beverages, is reportedly growing quickly and planning to go public in 2022.

Bites By Numbers

Evanesce was founded to develop a sustainable alternative to traditional plastic packaging. Its Molded Starch technology produces 100% compostable packaging material that is free from pero- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) and bisphenol A (BPA) and creates material that decomposes into soil within 90 days.

Some of the company’s and industry’s milestones include:

Evanesce sold approximately 90 million compostable straws in the first quarter of 2022 and currently produces approximately 40 million compostable straws per month, while expanding to also manufacture compostable cups, forks, spoons and knives.

Evanesce recently was recognized by CIO Coverage as one of the Top 10 Innovative Food Packaging Companies to Watch in 2021.

Evanesce has been issued three patents, has one pending patent and has made 17 other patent claims.

Evanesce’s green packaging solutions reportedly sell at approximately half the cost of leading green packaging alternatives on the market.

Evanesce also recently opened a 114,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in Nevada.

The global packaging industry is expected to reach $980 billion in market size by 2022, while the green packaging solutions industry is expected to reach $245 billion within the same time frame.

Undeterred by competition from sustainability operators like Vejii Holdings Ltd. VEJI VEJIF and Veritiv Corp. VRTV, Billy Goat Brands believes Evanesce’s achievements, assets and partnerships have uniquely positioned it for growth in 2022 and beyond.

With multiple manufacturing facilities in the United States, Evanesce has aggressive expansion plans to reach chain store operators, food service providers and grocers.

