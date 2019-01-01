QQQ
Vejii Holdings Inc is engaged in providing plant-based and sustainable living products. The company's product categories include Grocery, Protein and Sports Nutrition, Vitamins and Supplement, Personal Care, Baby & Kids, and Vegan Wine.

Analyst Ratings

Vejii Holdings Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Vejii Holdings (VEJIF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Vejii Holdings (OTCQB: VEJIF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Vejii Holdings's (VEJIF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Vejii Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for Vejii Holdings (VEJIF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Vejii Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for Vejii Holdings (VEJIF)?

A

The stock price for Vejii Holdings (OTCQB: VEJIF) is $0.071 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:16:14 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Vejii Holdings (VEJIF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Vejii Holdings.

Q

When is Vejii Holdings (OTCQB:VEJIF) reporting earnings?

A

Vejii Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Vejii Holdings (VEJIF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Vejii Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Vejii Holdings (VEJIF) operate in?

A

Vejii Holdings is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.