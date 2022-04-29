ATAI Life Sciences Present A "New Recipe For Success" At The Psychedelic Capital Conference

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

Glenn Short, PhD, Vice President of Early Development, at ATAI Life Sciences ATAI was a guest speaker at Benzinga’s Psychedelic Capital Conference (PCC).

ATAI is a biopharmaceutical company that leverages a decentralized platform approach to incubate and accelerate the development of highly effective mental health treatments that address the unmet needs of patients.

Watch the full interview here.

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

Photo by Marcel StrauB on Unsplash