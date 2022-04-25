Cybin Presents "Why Cybin Is Investing So Heavily On Developing Novel Psychedelic Molecules" At The Psychedelic Capital Conference

Photo by Presetbase Lightroom Presets on Unsplash

Doug Drysdale, CEO, Cybin Inc. CYBN was a guest speaker at Benzinga’s Psychedelic Capital Conference (PCC).

Cybin is a biopharmaceutical company on a mission to create safe and effective therapeutics for patients to address a multitude of mental health issues. The company is focused on progressing Psychedelics to Therapeutics by engineering proprietary drug discovery platforms, innovative drug delivery systems, novel formulation approaches and treatment regimens for mental health disorders.

Watch the full interview here.

