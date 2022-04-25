QQQ
Cybin Presents "Why Cybin Is Investing So Heavily On Developing Novel Psychedelic Molecules" At The Psychedelic Capital Conference

by Jad Malaeb
April 25, 2022 12:16 PM | 1 min read

Photo by Presetbase Lightroom Presets on Unsplash

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

Doug Drysdale, CEO, Cybin Inc. CYBN was a guest speaker at Benzinga’s Psychedelic Capital Conference (PCC). 

Cybin is a biopharmaceutical company on a mission to create safe and effective therapeutics for patients to address a multitude of mental health issues. The company is focused on progressing Psychedelics to Therapeutics by engineering proprietary drug discovery platforms, innovative drug delivery systems, novel formulation approaches and treatment regimens for mental health disorders.

Watch the full interview here. 

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Benzinga Psychedelic Capital ConferenceCybinPartner ContentPenny StocksPsychedelicsMarkets