SRAX (NASDAQ: SRAX) Reports Increased Interest From Institutional Investors

SRAX remains committed to developing tools that empower public companies to thrive in an increasingly challenging business environment

After successfully building a host of products that help public companies get noticed in the investor community, SRAX is looking into expanding beyond the investor relation space to include cross-organizational tech solutions

With a business catapulting over the past year, the company has seen a soar in interest from investors with a significant increase in adoption from institutional players

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

SRAX SRAX, a financial technology company that developed Sequire, a software-as-a-service (“SaaS”) platform designed to unlock data and deliver insights for publicly traded companies, appears poised to build upon its growth momentum to expand beyond investor relation space to include integrated cross-organizational solutions that can be deployed across multiple departments, from finance to marketing.

As companies struggle to engage investors inundated with an overflow of information, SRAX has recognized that the nature of attracting investors has fundamentally changed in the digital age. The company has made a name for itself as an innovator that helps investor relations teams keep up with the changing needs of the investor community, empowering them with data they can use to create unique…

