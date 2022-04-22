Filament Health Talks Psilocybin, Psilocin And How Natural Psychedelics Could Conquer The Market

Filament Health FLHLF FH is a clinical-stage psychedelic drug development company creating safe, standardized, naturally-derived psychedelic medicines.

CEO and Co-Founder Benjamin Lightburn spoke at the Benzinga Psychedelics Capital Conference, April 19, 2022, about the psychedelics industry, the clinical development of psychedelic medicines and how Filament is paving the way with today’s first-ever natural psychedelic drug candidates.

Watch the full video here.

Image via Filament Health

