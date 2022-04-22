QQQ
Filament Health Talks Psilocybin, Psilocin And How Natural Psychedelics Could Conquer The Market

by Jessica N. Abraham 
April 22, 2022 12:28 PM | 1 min read

Filament Health FLHLF FH is a clinical-stage psychedelic drug development company creating safe, standardized, naturally-derived psychedelic medicines. 

CEO and Co-Founder Benjamin Lightburn spoke at the Benzinga Psychedelics Capital Conference, April 19, 2022, about the psychedelics industry, the clinical development of psychedelic medicines and how Filament is paving the way with today’s first-ever natural psychedelic drug candidates.

Watch the full video here.

Image via Filament Health

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

