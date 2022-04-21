Security Needs Drive Market Growth For Knightscope's (NASDAQ: KSCP) ASRs

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

Knightscope is a developer of autonomous security robots that are designed to improve on existing corporate and governmental security operations through the use of artificial intelligence-enhanced surveillance technologies and on-site deterrence

Knightscope recently celebrated a significant company milestone with its launch on the Nasdaq Global Market exchange

The company is also in the middle of a two-year Authority-to-Operate (“ATO”) review by the federal government as Knightscope works to establish a long-term working relationship with the government

Corporate clients recently welcomed into Knightscope’s service family include a Fortune 500 finance company in Charlotte, N.C., a Silicon Valley twin-tower office complex in California, and a large-scale commercial real estate developer in Colorado

Rising reports of criminal violence against Americans en masse, ranging from angry individuals armed with rapid-fire weapons to foreign operatives equipped for acts of terror, are driving security managers to increasingly draw on artificial intelligence (“AI”) and other high-tech tools to help identify potential threats and deter them where possible.

Autonomous security robot (“ASR”) developer Knightscope KSCP is entering its 10th year as a company devoted to creating AI-enhanced deterrence solutions for clients across a wide range of…

