EXPLOITS Strengthens Team with Addition of Vice President of Exploration

Vancouver, British Columbia – TheNewswire - April 14th, 2022 - Exploits Discovery Corp. ("Exploits" or the "Company") NFLD NFLDF (FSE:634-FF) is pleased to announce the appointment of Ken Tylee as Vice-President of Exploration to the Company, effective April 14th, 2022.

Mr. Tylee is a professional exploration geologist with over 35 years of mineral exploration focused on greenfield and brownfield precious metal exploration throughout Eastern Canada. Mr. Tylee was previously at McEwen Mining where he was responsible for exploration budgets exceeding $15 million annually, leading a large exploration team and overseeing 400,000 metres of drilling since 2018. Mr. Tylee's previous experience includes leading exploration teams at Kinross Gold, Goldcorp, Lake Shore Gold, and Moneta Porcupine.

Ken Tylee states "I am very excited to be joining Exploits Discovery with its large, strategic and prospective land package adjacent to Newfound Gold within the heart of the Province of Newfoundland. I look forward to leading our aggressive and fully-funded exploration programs as we focus on advancing opportunities along the Company's extensive claims overlying the interpreted northern segment of the Appleton fault, the same structural belt that recently generated multiple high-grade orogenic gold discoveries."

"Ken brings a wealth of gold exploration experience from mature, mid-to-large tier mining companies with demonstrated success in growing resources within deep-seated and complex structural regimes like those located in Newfoundland. His teams have contributed significantly to the advancement of mining decisions at classic Canadian deposits such as Hoyle Pond (high-grade underground) and Hollinger (bulk-pit). We are very excited to have him join the Exploits team and to begin leading our exploration programs within one of the largest land packages in Newfoundland," stated Jeff Swinoga, President & CEO of Exploits Discovery.

The Company also announces that it has granted Mr. Tylee incentive stock options of the Company to acquire 500,000 common shares in the capital of the Company at an exercise price of $0.35 (the "Options"), expiring April 14, 2025, in accordance with the Company's stock option plan.

About Exploits Discovery Corp.

Exploits Discovery is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition and development of mineral projects in Newfoundland, Canada. The Company currently holds the Jonathan's Pond, Dog Bay, Mt. Peyton, Middle Ridge, True Grit, Great Bend, and Gazeebow projects covering approximately 2,000 square kilometres of mineral tenements. The 50% owned PB Hill projects syndicate covers an additional area of almost 2,000 square kilometres.

Exploits believes that the Exploits Subzone Gold Belt, which runs 200 kilometres from Dog Bay southwest to Bay d'Espoir, has been neglected since the last major exploration campaigns in the 1980s. The last 40 years have seen incremental advancements in the understanding of gold mineralization in the camp. The sum of this knowledge is now coming together in discrete and effective exploration models that have delivered results including New Found Gold's 2019 discovery hole. The Exploits Subzone has been the focus of major staking and financing since late 2019 with high grade gold discoveries by Newfound Gold and Labrador Gold as well as advanced resource development by Sokoman Minerals.

The team at Exploits, with significant local experience and knowledge, have studied the entirety of the Exploits Subzone and surrounding regions, and having picked individual land claims for staking, purchase or joint ventures, have developed a land package where there are opportunities for world class discoveries and mine development. Exploits intends to leverage its local team and the larger shift in geologic understanding and become one of the most extensive explorers in the Exploits Subzone.

Acknowledgments

Exploits Discovery would like to acknowledge the financial support of the Junior Exploration Assistance Program from the Department of Natural Resources, Government of Newfoundland and Labrador.

