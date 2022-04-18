Why Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Shares Are Falling

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc DFFN shares are trading lower by 20.83% at $0.21 after the company announced a 1-for-50 reverse stock split.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals says the reverse stock split is expected to become effective at 5:59 p.m. ET on Apr. 18. The company's common stock is expected to commence trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market on a post-split basis at the opening of the market on Apr. 19, pending confirmation by the Depository Trust Company and Nasdaq.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on extending the life expectancy of cancer patients by improving the effectiveness of current standard-of-care treatments, including radiation therapy and chemotherapy.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week high of $0.86 and a 52-week low of $0.20.