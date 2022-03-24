QQQ
Here's Why Vicinity Motor Shares Are Falling

by Henry Khederian
March 24, 2022 10:12 AM | 1 min read

Vicinity Motor Corp VEV shares are trading lower by 30.2% at $2.31 after the company announced a $12 million direct registered offering.

Vicinity Motor intends to use the proceeds for the completion of the company's Ferndale, Washington manufacturing facility. Vicinity Motor says the closing of the offering is expected to occur on or about March 28, 2022, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

See Also: Why Ethereum Classic Plummeting On Wednesday Is A Healthy Move, And How To Trade This Pattern

Vicinity Motor is a Canadian bus manufacturer.

Vicinity Motor has a 52-week high of $8.32 and a 52-week low of $2.14.

