FingerMotion (Nasdaq: FNGR): This Chinese Tech Company Has Its Sights On Reaching A Billion Of The Country's Cell Phone Users

Mobile data and services company FingerMotion Inc. FNGR has signed a strategic cooperation agreement with China Mobile and Shanghai TengLian JiuJiu Information Communication Technology Co. Ltd. to create a device protection insurance product for mobile phones and new 5G phones.

FingerMotion believes the agreement is a significant milestone in the device protection market, representing 80% of the users in China, with TengLian as the first company to provide this type of product.

The agreement follows the rollout of the China Unicom device protection product earlier this year. Upon launch, the new service will reportedly have the potential to reach more than 1 billion users, who can redeem loyalty points and upgrade their mobile phones and package plans to 5G.

"This agreement gives us incredible control of the market and the ability to set the narrative with respect to device insurance protection," FingerMotion Inc. CEO Martin Shen said. "One of the other things that we are finding out is that the top-up business is extremely resilient to any recessionary pressures. The recurring revenue streams that we have created are very predictable and stable thereby creating a solid foundation on which to expand."

FingerMotion believes that its core offering as a technology company puts it in an enviable position to capitalize on China's digital transformation to 5G. FingerMotion established itself by developing value-added products such as phones, sales bundles and package upgrades.

The company’s strategic plan for 2022 calls for "full online coverage and provincial offline coverage." China Mobile's application, operated by FingerMotion, may be critical to onboarding new users. The goal is to reach 50 million mobile phone users in the Chinese provinces of Henan, 54 million in Zhejiang, 35 million in Anhui and 23.8 million in Shanxi.

FingerMotion expects to have 1 million devices under protection by the end of 2022. The company also plans to increase its support structure to accommodate an expected increase in sales. Within three years, FingerMotion expects users of its platform to exceed 20 million.

FingerMotion is an evolving technology company with a core competency in China's mobile payment and recharge platform solutions. It states that it is one of the few companies with access to wholesale, rechargeable minutes from China's largest mobile phone providers that can be resold to consumers.

