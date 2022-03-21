As Pet Ownership In U.S. Skyrockets, Two Companies Join Forces To Say "Pooph" To Household Odor

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice.

Before the pandemic, the American Veterinary Medical Association estimated that more than 38% of U.S. households owned a dog and 25% had a cat.

But the pandemic launched a whole new era of pet adoptions. According to American Pet Products, nearly 9 million dogs found homes in the pandemic, a number equivalent to the population of New York City, meaning there is now one dog to every three humans in the country.

To add to that, 5 million cats have been added to homes since the pandemic began. Americans are projected to spend close to $100 billion this year on pet products, pet food, and veterinary care.

A byproduct of this dramatic increase in furry housemates is the smell that often accompanies them. It’s telling that real estate professionals warn sellers that while pets may give unbridled affection, they may also contribute to lower offers when it's time to sell a home. Unless treated, the odors from cats and dogs are hard to hide — especially from prospective buyers who don’t own animals.

This household issue has resulted in the sales of thousands of products in the pet odor category. The problem with most existing pet odor control products is that they usually just mask odors with scents, or they use enzymes that can be slow-acting or unreliable. Not to mention, the chemicals used in odor control products aren’t always especially eco-friendly.

But – as quick as you can say POOPH, there it is — a new pet odor control product called PoophTM resulting from a unique partnership of companies that boasts the ability to completely and permanently dismantle pet odors on a molecular level.

BioLargo Inc. BLGO, an Orange County, California based developer of sustainable cleantech products and full-service environmental engineering company, has teamed up with consumer brand-building company Ikigai Marketing Works, LLC to launch PoophTM, a product developed by Ikigai and based on BioLargo’s patented safe, gentle, eco-friendly odor control technology. Following an initial test-marketing campaign for PoophTM that produced positive results, Ikigai is on a mission to get Pooph into the hands of every pet owner in the US.

The product recently even launched on Amazon, giving pet owners an easy and convenient way to get their hands on a bottle and start freshening up their homes.



According to its marketing claims, what separates the Pooph™ product from others is that it breaks down the odor-causing compounds in the air rather than masking them with fragrances. It reportedly does this while remaining gentle, eco-friendly, and safe. The company claims the product works instantly and “completely and permanently dismantles odors on a molecular level. Unlike enzymatic formulas that work slowly and leave odors behind, Pooph™ works instantly to eliminate odors at the source – so there is no stink or fragrance.”



Ikigai Marketing Works, LLC is composed of consumer product marketing executives with experience launching and growing multiple blockbuster consumer products including Oxiclean, Flawless, and Copperfit. Ikigai was responsible for developing the Pooph™ brand and produced new television commercials and other advertising content to help boost the brand. The company recently conducted a television direct-response test marketing campaign to assess the Pooph™ probability of being a commercial success.



BioLargo CEO Dennis Calvert said, "We manufacture the PoophTM product for Ikigai and we receive a royalty on sales and 20% of any eventual exit. Ikigai will finance and manage product rollout, distribution, and marketing. We are excited about the potential to create significant new revenue for both parties.”



BioLargo is best known for inventing, developing, and commercializing technologies that solve environmental problems like per-and poly-fluoroalkyl substances contamination, advanced water, and wastewater treatment, industrial odor, and volatile organic compound (VOC) control, air quality, and infection control.



For more information on BioLargo Inc., visit www.biolargo.com. To learn more about Pooph™, go to www.pooph.com.

Photo by Danae Callister on Unsplash