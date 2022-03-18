InMed Pharmaceuticals Makes Changes In Management

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.



InMed Pharmaceuticals INM, a leader in the research, development, manufacturing and commercialization of rare cannabinoids, has announced changes in company leadership.

According to the announcement, InMed chief financial officer Bruce Colwill is retiring, effective March 31, 2022; Colwill will serve as an advisor to the company through June 30, 2022, to ensure a smooth transition. The company has appointed Brenda Edwards as interim CFO while the company searches for a full-time replacement.

Edwards has garnered more than 35 years experience to her new position, including more than two decades of experience as a chief financial officer; she has served in both private and public companies. Throughout her career, she has worked closely with merger and acquisitions, financings, managing high-growth situations and financial reporting. “I would like to thank Bruce for his invaluable leadership and significant contributions over almost three years including managing our transition to the Nasdaq and several financings to ensure the long-term growth of the company,” said InMed president and CEO Eric A. Adams in the press release. “I wish him the very best and appreciate his continued assistance to ensure a smooth transition. I am delighted to welcome Brenda to the company. Brenda comes with extensive experience and will be an excellent fit to help us through this transitional period.”

About InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc.

InMed Pharmaceuticals is a global leader in the research, development, manufacturing and commercialization of rare cannabinoids. Together with its subsidiary BayMedica LLC, the company has unparalleled cannabinoid manufacturing capabilities to serve a spectrum of consumer markets, including pharmaceutical and health and wellness. InMed is a clinical-stage company developing a pipeline of rare cannabinoid therapeutics and dedicated to delivering new treatment alternatives to patients who may benefit from cannabinoid-based pharmaceutical drugs. For more information, please visit www.InMedPharma.com.

