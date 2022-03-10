This Major Mineral Exploration Corporation Could Be Attracting Eyeballs Today After Gold Extended Its Rally With A Record High

The Bonanza Project (Photo Tombstone Exploration Twitter)

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice.

Gold, silver and copper have passed the test with flying colors and higher prices. Price action has seemingly been strong — and importantly — steady. Gold seems to be on target for new all-time highs, and silver and copper could be next. According to some, a ‘perfect storm’ might be brewing with the dollar and precious metals rallying together, both a defensive play and a kind of global asset.

Gold extended its rally with a record high of $2,078 on March 8th, 2022, after investors made a beeline for the traditional safe-haven metal on mounting fears around the Russia-Ukraine crisis, with the U.S. and Britain saying they would ban oil from Moscow. The surge in gold prices may last and could bode well for companies like Tombstone Exploration Corporation TMBXF, an Arizona-based mineral exploration company with multiple active projects in place.

Tombstone Exploration Corporation TMBXF is a fully reporting mining and exploration company based in Arizona. The company reports that its goal is to maximize shareholder value through focused exploration, testing and development of high-quality mineral targets in the prolific mineral-producing areas in the southwest United States. Tombstone believes that this goal will be achieved through the application of the best mineral exploration practices and techniques available, including adherence to the highest possible standards of corporate responsibility, governance and conduct. With over 10years of leveraging local knowledge and mining expertise, Tombstone Exploration has been generating targeted mining and mineral exploration opportunities for investors in Arizona and beyond. Currently, there are three active mining projects.

The Bonanza Project is in Salome, Arizona and is Tombstone’s latest acquisition. The reportedly underexplored region, where the Prolific Walker Lane and The Sonoran Geosyncline overlap, with likely extensions of Carlin Trend and mesquite-style mineralization, generates some of Arizona’s biggest, richest gold deposits. The project has significant underground workings, from which some 180,000 to 200,000 ounces of gold were reportedly produced from high-grade ore in the late 1800s and early 1900s. Mined rock and tailings from previous operations represent an additional potential resource. Grades of gold were said to be over an ounce per ton of gold from the Bonanza mine. Tombstone Exploration is in an investment partnership with Goldrock Resources for the Bonanza Project with 100% ownership of 2,500+ acres Unpatented Mineral and Placer Claims and 100% Control of 115 Acres of Patented Claims.

During what it considered a test phase, Tombstone Exploration had five successful pours of gold and silver during the second half of 2021. Now in full production, the company is expecting bimonthly pours for gold and silver. The Bonanza Project is fully processing gold and silver 24 hours a day.

TOMBSTONE EXPLORATION CORPORATION ANNOUNCES GOLD & SILVER HAVE STARTED TO LEACH WITH BONANZA MINE FULLY OPERATIONAL 24/7

The Tombstone Project is in the Tombstone Mining District in Cochise County, Arizona. From the results of the geophysical studies, this property has the presence of a wide variety of minerals, including gold, silver, copper, lead, zinc and more. The area reflects Arizona’s rich history in mining.

Tombstone Exploration Corporation began exploring the Stardust Project

and area in October of 2015. The property lies along the northern flanks of the Gila Bend Mountains, which are underlain by Precambrian schist and granitic rocks of probable Cretaceous age. During the drilling phase, it was found that the Stardust Project contains an epithermal alteration system much larger and stronger than indicated by the restricted historic workings and surface exposures, requiring further drilling to determine its size. The Stardust property is developed by two 100-foot shafts and numerous crosscuts. The underground development totals approximately 500 to 700 feet; no record of production exists. There was also a strong presence of quartz veins and silicification during the drilling phase, suggesting excellent potential for gold and silver results. Stardust holds 20 unpatented mining claims.

Historically, gold prices have a relationship with volatility unlike other asset classes. While other asset classes like bonds and stocks don’t like increased volatility – signaling greater uncertainty around cash flows, dividends, coupon payments, etc. – gold tends to benefit during periods of higher volatility. As war continues to go on in Eastern Europe, gold volatility has remained elevated, supporting the surge in gold prices.

