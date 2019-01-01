QQQ
Benzinga - Sponsored
Tombstone Exploration Corp is an exploration-stage mineral resource company. Its focus of operations has been to generate revenue from the production of silver and gold as well as additional base minerals such as copper, lead, and zinc. The company's objective is to produce metals and minerals below standard industry costs. It holds mineral rights of the Stardust mine located in Yuma County, Arizona. The company's projects include The Bonanza Project, The Tombstone Project, and the Stardust Project.

Tombstone Explr Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Tombstone Explr (TMBXF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Tombstone Explr (OTCQB: TMBXF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Tombstone Explr's (TMBXF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Tombstone Explr.

Q

What is the target price for Tombstone Explr (TMBXF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Tombstone Explr

Q

Current Stock Price for Tombstone Explr (TMBXF)?

A

The stock price for Tombstone Explr (OTCQB: TMBXF) is $1 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:18:42 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Tombstone Explr (TMBXF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Tombstone Explr.

Q

When is Tombstone Explr (OTCQB:TMBXF) reporting earnings?

A

Tombstone Explr does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Tombstone Explr (TMBXF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Tombstone Explr.

Q

What sector and industry does Tombstone Explr (TMBXF) operate in?

A

Tombstone Explr is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.