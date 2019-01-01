Tombstone Exploration Corp is an exploration-stage mineral resource company. Its focus of operations has been to generate revenue from the production of silver and gold as well as additional base minerals such as copper, lead, and zinc. The company's objective is to produce metals and minerals below standard industry costs. It holds mineral rights of the Stardust mine located in Yuma County, Arizona. The company's projects include The Bonanza Project, The Tombstone Project, and the Stardust Project.