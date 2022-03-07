Gaucho Gets Approval For Algodon Wine Estates' Masterplan

Photo Courtesy of Algodon Wine Estates

Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. VINO invests in a variety of industries, including real estate, fashion, fine wines, and hospitality. It has several projects in the pipeline such as luxury boutique hotels and the development of luxury real estate in its vineyard, Algodon Wine Estates.

Gaucho recently announced its master plan for Algodon Wine Estates was approved by the city of San Rafael in Mendoza, Argentina.

A Walk Into Algodon Wine Estates’ Master Plan

Algodon Wine Estates is a 4,138-acre luxury vineyard in the foothills of the Sierra Pintada mountains at the base of the famous Andes mountain range. The estate was named one of the world’s top vineyard inns by online travel guide Frommer’s.

The master plan includes the development of an additional 200 lots, ranging from 2.47 to 12 acres. Gaucho expects to generate more than $100 million in revenue from sales of the lots. The plan also includes a luxurious 80-room hotel that includes 40 to 60 residences, for which the company reports it is seeking to co-develop with a top hospitality brand.

Once the project is complete, Gaucho anticipates the hotel rooms and residences can generate an extra $25 million annually.

The extended master plan includes a golf course, state-of-the-art tennis facility, village center, and sports club as well as an organic farming area, restaurants, rose gardens, and several hiking and mountain climbing areas.

Algodon Wine Estates And The Local Economy

The project is expected to help create new jobs and raise the prosperity of the local community, Gaucho’s CEO, Scott Mathis, said. San Rafael Mayor Emir Felix said he has confidence that the Estate will boost tourism and improve the country’s economy.

“Algodon Wine Estates could not come at a better time; our local airport will be starting a much-needed expansion in April,” Felix said. “The new runway will allow bigger planes to go in and out of San Rafael and increase the number of flights daily, which will be handy when we achieve our goal of year-round tourism — a goal that we come closer to with the help of Algodon.

“This is an exciting time for San Rafael, and the expansion of the Algodon Wine Estate luxury development is an integral catalyst toward a positive shift in our economy, job opportunities, and global recognition for our beautiful city.”

Mendoza’s Wine Region

Mendoza is well known for its sunny climate, wineries, restaurants, and spas. The wine region offers outdoor recreation, including horseback riding, fishing, and walking through vineyards that span 370,000 acres.

Luxury hotels in the area include Sheraton Hotels and Resorts, which is owned by Marriott International Inc. MAR, and Esplendor by Wyndham Mendoza, a subsidiary of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. WH.

