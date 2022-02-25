Barfresh To Host Business Update Call On March 10, 2022

[TODAY ONLY] Get 40% OFF Benzinga's winning options trading strategy even during bear markets. Click Here to See the Trades!

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (the “Company” or “Barfresh”) BRFH, a provider of frozen, ready-to-blend and ready-to-drink beverages, today announced that it will host a business update call on Thursday, March 10, 2022, at 1:30 pm Pacific Time (4:30 pm Eastern Time). Listeners can dial (855) 327-6837 in North America, and international listeners can dial (631) 891-4304.

A telephonic playback will be available approximately two hours after the call concludes and will be available through Thursday, March 24, 2022. Listeners in North America can dial (844) 512-2921, and international listeners can dial (412) 317-6671. Passcode is 10018207.

Interested parties may also listen to a simultaneous webcast of the conference call by logging onto the company's website at www.barfresh.com in the Investors-Presentations section. A replay of the webcast will also be available for approximately 30 days following the call.

About Barfresh Food Group

Barfresh Food Group Inc. BRFH is a developer, manufacturer and distributor of ready-to-blend and ready-to-drink beverages, including smoothies, shakes and frappes, primarily for restaurant chains and the foodservice industry. The company's proprietary, patented system uses portion-controlled pre-packaged beverage ingredients that deliver freshly made frozen beverages that are quick, cost efficient, better for you and without waste. Barfresh has an exclusive distribution partnership with the leading food distributor in North America. For more information, please visit www.barfresh.com.

Investor Relations

John Mills

ICR

646-277-1254

John.Mills@icrinc.com

Deirdre Thomson

ICR

646-277-1283

Deirdre.Thomson@icrinc.com