Barfresh To Host Business Update Call On March 10, 2022

[TODAY ONLY] Get 40% OFF Benzinga's winning options trading strategy even during bear markets. Click Here to See the Trades!
LOS ANGELES, Feb. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (the “Company” or “Barfresh”) BRFH, a provider of frozen, ready-to-blend and ready-to-drink beverages, today announced that it will host a business update call on Thursday, March 10, 2022, at 1:30 pm Pacific Time (4:30 pm Eastern Time). Listeners can dial (855) 327-6837 in North America, and international listeners can dial (631) 891-4304.
A telephonic playback will be available approximately two hours after the call concludes and will be available through Thursday, March 24, 2022. Listeners in North America can dial (844) 512-2921, and international listeners can dial (412) 317-6671. Passcode is 10018207.
Interested parties may also listen to a simultaneous webcast of the conference call by logging onto the company's website at www.barfresh.com in the Investors-Presentations section. A replay of the webcast will also be available for approximately 30 days following the call.
[LIVE NOW ON YOUTUBE] New traders just like you are getting massive wins using this unique options trading strategy. One trader even tripled there account in just 2 months. Click Here to Watch Now
About Barfresh Food Group
Barfresh Food Group Inc. BRFH is a developer, manufacturer and distributor of ready-to-blend and ready-to-drink beverages, including smoothies, shakes and frappes, primarily for restaurant chains and the foodservice industry. The company's proprietary, patented system uses portion-controlled pre-packaged beverage ingredients that deliver freshly made frozen beverages that are quick, cost efficient, better for you and without waste. Barfresh has an exclusive distribution partnership with the leading food distributor in North America. For more information, please visit www.barfresh.com.
Investor Relations
John Mills
ICR
646-277-1254
Deirdre Thomson
ICR
646-277-1283
Deirdre.Thomson@icrinc.com
If you are not using this trading strategy, you are leaving money on the table...
If you are blindly looking up and trading stocks the way 99% of traders are, you are missing on HUGE potential returns. Even new traders who started following this option trading strategy instantly began seeing returns they wouldn't have had otherwise. With even two trades per month with this strategy, you will start seeing the difference in your trading account. Don't waste any more time "guessing" and "getting lucky". Click Here to See if you Qualify for Benzinga Options!
For today only, we are gifting away our Benzinga Options Starter newsletter for a massive 40% OFF. This includes two heavily researched trades per month from lead trader, Nic Chahine. For the same cost of a cup of coffee, less than the cost of a Netflix subscription, and less than the average order at McDonalds each month you will receive top-tier education and winning trade alerts to maximize your portfolio returns. This also includes a 14-day full money-back guarantee if you cancel. There is absolutely no risk! Click Here Now to Get Started!
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.