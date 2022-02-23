ME2C® Environmental Secures Multi-Year Contract Renewal Expected To Reach $1.5 Million Annually

The Second of Two Supply Contract Renewals in 2022 for Major Utility Customer Based in the South

CORSICANA, TX, February 23, 2022 -- Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. MEEC ("ME2C Environmental" or the “Company”), a leading environmental technologies firm, announced the signing of a multi-year contract renewal with an annual value expected to reach $1.5 million. Under the extended supply contract, ME2C will continue supplying its patented Sorbent Enhancement Additive (SEA®) technologies for mercury emissions capture.

“Our long-term supply customer in mercury emissions has received significant benefits from our mercury emissions capture technologies and expertise,” stated Richard MacPherson, CEO of ME2C Environmental. “This second contract renewal for a third plant at one of the largest utilities in the U.S. provides strong validation of our approach to mercury emissions. We previously announced in January a renewal for two other plants operated by this customer. As coal-fired power increases throughout the U.S. over the next couple of years, ME2C has the capacity and infrastructure in place to be a solid business partner for major utilities across the U.S. working to achieve reduced mercury emissions, ensure high-quality coal ash for beneficial use, and partner with an environmentally friendly technology company.”

“We are happy to continue to support the scalable needs of this major U.S. utility and look forward to growing our existing mercury emission customer base through this year,” concluded MacPherson.

