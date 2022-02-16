Aiming For Healthier Food That Still Tastes Great Through Intellectual Property

Picture credit: Priscilla du Preez on Unsplash

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice.

Healthier and more sustainable food. Reports are saying that consumers are demanding it, governments are regulating for it, and farmers are pleading for a better system.

One Canadian agtech company is aiming to disrupt the food industry through intellectual property (IP) and developing and commercializing products that meet consumer demand for healthy and sustainable food.

Vancouver-based AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. AGRI is making key advancements to roll out low-starch, high-protein, low-sugar and fiber-rich baking products. Its specialty alternative wheat flour contains 30 times the fiber, 3 times the protein, and more than 80% less starch than conventional flour.

The company acquired a food production and processing intellectual property (IP) from Idaho-based Manna Nutritional Group LLC (MNG) in September last year.

Once perfected, AgriFORCE plans to sell the products directly to consumers and to baking goods manufacturers as a major ingredient. The alternative wheat flour will be available later this year as part of a pilot program, with a full launch expected in 2023. See their recent news release on updated key milestones here.

Don’t Sacrifice Taste for Texture

The company’s initial focus will be on wheat nutrition — wheat flour and bakery products are a market estimated at $200 billion in the U.S. alone. The goal is to improve food quality without sacrificing taste while raising the standards for wheat nutrition.

“The food world has fundamentally changed in the past 10 years, driven by consumers looking for both a physical and emotional sense of wellness,” the company says. “However, there is always a realization that you need to sacrifice something or do more of something else to achieve that balance.”

With AgriFORCE focusing on IP-powered food production, sacrificing taste reportedly isn’t necessary.

“This acquisition is the next step in our comprehensive strategy to leverage IP to produce more sustainable, natural and better-quality food, medicine and plant-based products,” AgriFORCE CEO Ingo Mueller said at the time of the MNG acquisition. “By capturing even a small portion of the overall flour market with our own brand and through relationships as an ingredient supplier, we believe this IP represents an opportunity that could transform the landscape of food production across a multitude of categories.”

Through its IP processes, the company has the ability to address growing consumer trends across varying demographics for healthier products, AgriFORCE Brands division President Mauro Pennella said.

“We believe that we have a transformative opportunity to generate a billion-dollar business with all-natural products in the flours, bakery and snack categories as well as dairy alternatives, high-performance drinks, nutrition and performance bars and other categories that will cater to the highly motivated and growing demographic of wellness-focused millennials and health-conscious baby boomers,” Pennella said at the time of the MNG acquisition.

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice.