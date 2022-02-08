PlantFuel Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

Mississauga, Ontario – TheNewswire – February 8, 2022 – PlantFuel Life Inc. FUEL FUEL PLFLF BR ("PlantFuel" or the "Company") announces that it intends to complete a private placement (the "Private Placement") of up to 6,000,000 units (the "Units"), at a price of $0.50 per Unit, for gross proceeds of up to $3,000,000.

Each Unit will be comprised of one common share (each a "Share") and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each a "Warrant") with each whole Warrant entitling the holder to purchase one additional Share of the Company, at a price of $0.62 per Share for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance.

The Shares and Warrants issued will be subject to a four-month hold period, pursuant to securities laws in Canada.

Brad Pyatt, Founder of PlantFuel, said, "Our management team is excited to secure this equity financing to drive our business forward."

The Company intends to use the proceeds from the Private Placement to support its launch at Amazon and GNC and also for general working capital.

The company has also launched its investor relations website www.PlantFuellife.com. This will allow investors to access all relevant information about the company stock, business and products.

About PlantFuel Life Inc.

PlantFuel Life Inc is a scientifically focused, plant-based wellness company managed by successful entrepreneurs with extensive experience in the areas of consumer-packaged goods, manufacturing, logistics, and distribution. https://plantfuellife.com/

The Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. Neither the CSE nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

