Why Financing And Leasing Companies Trust This Software To Help Manage Their Multi-Billion Portfolios

by Jacinta Sherris
February 2, 2022 9:27 AM | 25 seconds read

Photo by Austin Distel on Unsplash

Najeeb Ghauri, Chairman and CEO of NetSol Technologies Inc. NTWK, was a guest speaker at Benzinga’s All Access on Jan. 28, 2022. 

Najeeb discussed his company NetSol, a smart technology platform for the financial services and leasing industry - used by Fortune 500 companies. He explained how NetSol is now pivoting towards a SaaS model and looking to lead the industry in R&D and next-generation developments. 

Watch the full interview here.

Posted In: NetSolPartner ContentPenny StocksTech