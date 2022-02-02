Why Financing And Leasing Companies Trust This Software To Help Manage Their Multi-Billion Portfolios

Photo by Austin Distel on Unsplash

Najeeb Ghauri, Chairman and CEO of NetSol Technologies Inc. NTWK, was a guest speaker at Benzinga’s All Access on Jan. 28, 2022.

Najeeb discussed his company NetSol, a smart technology platform for the financial services and leasing industry - used by Fortune 500 companies. He explained how NetSol is now pivoting towards a SaaS model and looking to lead the industry in R&D and next-generation developments.

Watch the full interview here.