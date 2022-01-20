This Company Is Bringing its Premium Luxury Wines to More American Shelves

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice.

According to Allied Market Research, the global luxury wine and spirits market was valued at $970 million in 2019 and is expected to reach $1.41 billion by 2027, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.9% during the forecast period.

Big brands like Treasury Wine Estates Ltd. TWE, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE MC produce premium wines to satisfy consumers’ thirst.

Argentinian Luxury Wine

Another company whose wines are gaining traction is Algodon Fine Wines, a subsidiary of Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. VINO. Gaucho Holdings’ goal is to craft luxury experiences, properties, and products that celebrate the vibrant and distinctive Argentinian lifestyle.

Algodon’s wines are produced at Algodon Wine Estates, a boutique winery located in the foothills of the Sierra Pintadas in Mendoza Province, the southernmost region of Argentina’s wine capital.

Algodon is one of the only wineries in Argentina that creates wines through microvinification. The company’s winemaker Mauro Nosenzo and Master of Wine Anthony Foster complete the winemaking process by hand.

Algodon Wine Estates, formerly a private vineyard estate, was redeveloped in 2002 by the grandson of golf legend José Jurado — the father of Argentine professional golf. Jurado established Viñas del Golf, a boutique family winery, golf course, and hotel in a fully-restored 1921 farmhouse.

In 2007, the 718-acre property was purchased and renamed by the U.S.-based development firm Gaucho Holdings, which eventually expanded the size of the estate by nearly six times its acreage to over 4,138 acres.

The wines are now available throughout the U.S. and in wine bars, wine shops, restaurants, and hotels in Buenos Aires and Mendoza. Algodon Wine’s United Kingdom distributor has vendors in Germany, Switzerland, Guernsey, the U.K. and the Netherlands.

Premium “Black Label” Vintages

Algodon recently announced the global debut of its newest premium wine, a microvinified “black label” Pinot Noir, now available for en primeur preorder at Algodon Fine Wines.

This special black label Pinot Noir was crafted in limited production of 1,400 bottles, utilizing the microvinification process— a winemaking method reserved for our highest-quality varietals and blends. This wine was aged in new French oak barrels for 24 months. The result is a Pinot Noir with perfectly balanced acidity and tannins.

Those interested may preorder this limited production vintage now at algodonfinewines.com. This microvinified black label wine is expected to ship in April 2022.

Scaling Up a Market Presence

New York-based Gaucho Holdings announced in December the addition of 3J’s Imports to the Algodon Fine Wines retail network.

3J’s Imports is a privately owned, family-run wine importer and distribution company based in the heart of New Jersey. 3J’s mission is to market wines from around the world that represent winemakers’ styles and expressions from their regional terroir and the personal stories behind those wines.

The initiative is part of an expanded U.S. rollout of Algodon’s premium Argentina wine portfolio. Algodon Fine Wines can be purchased in the U.S. at AlgodonFineWines.com, where you’ll receive free ground shipping for orders of six bottles or more or for a minimum purchase of $150.

Algodon Fine Wines are also available at VinPorter Wine Merchants or in stores at Sherry-Lehmann New York City, Spec’s Texas, Boutellier Wines in Los Angeles, and The Noble Grape in Chicago. Algodon Fine Wines are imported to the U.S. by Seaview Imports.

“Upon my first arrival at Algodon Wine Estates back in 2017, I immediately knew it had to become part of my life, 3J’s Imports President and CEO Ronya Kasim said. “I am so thrilled to now be representing Algodon Fine Wines as their distributor in the state of New Jersey.”

“We look forward to working with the team at 3J’s to expand the distribution of our award-winning Malbec wines throughout New Jersey. We are privileged to have our wines featured in their portfolio,” said Scott Mathis, Algodon’s founder, chairman, and CEO.

