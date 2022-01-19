Why Cardiff Oncology Shares Are Falling

Cardiff Oncology Inc (NASDAQ: CRDF) shares are trading lower after the company announced data from its lead clinical program evaluating onvansertib in combination with standard-of-care FOLFIRI/bevacizumab.

"As we have increased the number of patients evaluated and the duration of follow-up, our Phase 1b/2 trial has consistently generated data suggesting that onvansertib provides meaningful clinical benefits when added to SOC," said Katherine L. Ruffner, M.D., chief medical officer of Cardiff Oncology.

"The objective response rate and median progression-free survival observed substantially exceed what would be expected with SOC alone, and five patients receiving onvansertib have been able to pursue potentially curative metastasis-directed treatments. We also observed a confirmed complete response, which is exciting given the difficult-to-treat nature of second-line mCRC patients."

Cardiff Oncology is a clinical-stage, biotechnology company, developing treatment options for cancer patients in indications with the greatest medical need, including KRAS-mutated metastatic colorectal cancer, pancreatic cancer, metastatic castrate-resistant prostate cancer and leukemias.

