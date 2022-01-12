Gaucho Expands its Luxury Portfolio With Algodon Wine Estates as it Eyes Major Growth in 2022

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice.

As consumers increasingly seek out luxury products, the market for high-end goods has reported consistent growth for many years.

In fact, consumers’ appetite for swanky watches, jewelry, luggage, and handbags drove the global luxury goods market to about $246 billion in 2020, according to Statista, a provider of market and consumer data.

The industry is expected to continue on its growth path as the demand for luxury products from popular brands like LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE MC, Hermes International SCA RMS, and Christian Dior SE CDI increases.

Another player in the luxury market is Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. VINO, which owns and operates luxury assets in Argentina. For more than 10 years, the company has sought out opportunities in Argentina’s luxury real estate and consumer marketplace.

Gaucho’s portfolio includes an e-commerce-driven, high-end fashion and accessories brand, a wine-themed real estate development, boutique hotels, and internationally acclaimed fine wines.

Diversified Luxury Goods

The company has positioned itself to attempt to take advantage of the continued growth of global e-commerce across multiple market sectors, with the goal of becoming a leader in diversified luxury goods and experiences in sought-after lifestyle industries and retail landscapes.

Gaucho recently unveiled the next step of its master plan for Algodon Wine Estates, a 4,138-acre wine, wellness, culinary, and sports resort, and luxury residential development in San Rafael, Mendoza, Argentina.

Designed by architectural planning and design firm EDSA, the property is meant to be positioned to meet the demand for luxury goods and services with a high-end residential resort community in South America.

A Master Plan for Ultra-Luxury?

EDSA plans to build on Algodon Wine Estates’ award-winning development by emphasizing the existing winery and vines dating to 1946, the local Mendocino culture, and the estate’s existing terrain amenities and features.

The master plan includes developing an additional 200 lots ranging in size from 2.47 acres to 12 acres. The company anticipates sales of these lots could generate more than $100 million in revenue.

The centerpiece of the master plan is a luxury, 80-room hotel that is expected to include 40 to 60 residences. Algodon is seeking a luxury hospitality brand to co-develop the hotel, which will sit on the estate’s highest point and have views of the surrounding vineyard and mountain range.

The plan also includes 27 holes of golf broken up into three 9-hole courses offering different kinds of play. One plays through the vineyards, another through the estate’s natural vegetation, and the third through the desert.

The expanded master plan includes a 27-hole golf course made up of three 9-hole courses featuring differing kinds of play, such as the 9-hole course that plays through the vineyards as it exists today. Tennis facilities designed to attract international tournaments also are part of the plan.

Nearby, an equestrian facility consisting of a riding and training center will be surrounded by equestrian estate lots, which will be interconnected to equestrian trails throughout the estate.

Additional highlights from the plan include an organic farming area, organic fruit orchards, a boutique distillery, organic/seasonal restaurants, lavender and rose gardens, and various hiking, mountain biking, and walking trails that connect the social and residential areas throughout the estate.

“In addition to all the amenities we intend on building, we plan to set aside 30% of the estate for a protected nature preserve and will also feature a sustainable energy plan (solar),” Scott Mathis, CEO of Gaucho Holdings said. “Since experiencing the pandemic, we believe many people around the globe have reconsidered their quality-of-life quotient and are now actively pursuing opportunities and major life changes that can bring them back to nature and natural foods. They seek ample space, clean, fresh air, a healthy environment, and wonderful and serene surroundings.”

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice.