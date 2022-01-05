Splash Beverage Group's Design Agency Wins the 2021 GDUSA 58th Annual Design Award for Packaging for TapoutT's packaging design

Selected from over 11,000 entries as TapouT makes significant new distribution gains in the market

Fort Lauderdale, Florida, January 05, 2022 -- Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSE American: SBEV) ("Splash" or the "Company"), a portfolio company of leading beverage brands, today announced its design agency has won the Graphic Design USA (GDUSA) award for packaging design for the Company’s recently rebranded TapouT performance hydration-recovery drink. Selected from more than 11,000 submissions, TapouT’s enhanced ergonomic bottle and packaging design more effectively communicate TapouT’s lifestyle position and the performance drink’s unique functional benefits over other electrolyte and sports drinks.

TapouT delivers more than simple hydration, packed with vitamins and electrolytes, it’s designed for true performance and recovery. Containing antioxidants and vitamins, it has no artificial ingredients, sweeteners or colors. The new dal-language English and Spanish label speaks to TapouT’s segment growth and evolving U.S. demographics.

The award-winning Andon Guenther Design agency consulted on the choosing the right ergonomic bottle, designed a label, brand and packaging design system, and brand launch kit. The creative design firm has won 34 design awards since 2013 and is recognized as one of the “Top 10% of Design Agencies in The Country” by GDUSA. Its founder, C. Andon Guenther, was featured in GDUSA’s prestigious “2021 People To Watch” showcase.

Andon Guenther commented, "We're excited to be recognized for the strategic packaging design we produced for TapouT and Splash. My team and I instantly saw the opportunity for brand growth and the potential for this performance drink to become a category leader. We harnessed and communicated TapouT's ability to deliver hydration, a delicious experience, and enhanced performance without the unhealthy additives found in other brands. As we looked at other products on the market, we wanted the packaging to clearly communicate TapouT's superlative health benefits and the promise of "clean intensity." Packaging design is central to communicating a brand's message and position; it drives consumer purchase decisions and creates a long-term emotional link with the buyer. It's where the rubber meets the road in terms of product sales and brand loyalty. We're pleased to have been selected and trusted by Splash Beverage Group to help enhance their TapouT brand. Now TapouT's packaging and presentation match its game-changing formula and ingredients."

“As we rollout TapouT through expansive new distribution networks, it’s great validation from the GDUSA to be recognized for our brand’s new look and feel. With this new redesign, we feel we’ve added more appetite appeal and consumers can more clearly make out TapouT’s functional benefits. Andon Guenther was selected through a rigorous search for design partners and stood out for the firm’s work in the performance nutrition segment. Andon is an extremely talented designer and dives deep into category insights to influence his work,” said Bill Meissner, President and Chief Marketing Officer of Splash.

TapouT is an international lifestyle brand that has been at the forefront of Mixed Martial Arts since its inception in 1997. TapouT beverages include a complete line of high-performance sports drinks. TapouT features an advanced performance formula that delivers hydration and cellular recovery benefits and restores what the body loses through physical exertion with 6 key vitamins, 3 antioxidants and all 5 electrolytes.

About Andon Guenther Design

Andon Guenther Design LLC is an award-winning creative and brand development agency in Denver, Colorado. AGD specializes in packaging design, brand development, brand touchpoint design, and brand strategy and management.

About Splash Beverage Group, Inc.

Splash Beverage Group, an innovator in the beverage industry, owns a growing portfolio of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverage brands including Copa di Vino wine by the glass, SALT flavored tequilas, Pulpoloco sangria, and TapouT performance hydration and recovery drink. Splash’s strategy is to rapidly develop early stage brands already in its portfolio as well as acquire and then accelerate brands that have high visibility or are innovators in their categories. Led by a management team that has built and managed some of the top brands in the beverage industry and led sales from product launch into the billions, Splash is rapidly expanding its brand portfolio and global distribution.

Forward-Looking Statement

