4 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday
- SVB Leerink boosted the price target on Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: XERS) from $6 to $8. Xeris Biopharma shares rose 18.9% to $2.89 in pre-market trading.
- Rosenblatt lifted Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ: SYNA) price target from $290 to $345. Synaptics shares fell 1.6% to close at $287.70 on Thursday.
- HC Wainwright & Co. raised the price target on Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: XERS) from $4.25 to $5.4. Xeris Biopharma shares gained 18.9% to $2.89 in pre-market trading.
- Barclays raised Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE: STZ) price target from $268 to $271. Constellation shares fell 0.2% to $249.00 in pre-market trading.
