4 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 31, 2021 9:13am   Comments
4 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday

 

  • SVB Leerink boosted the price target on Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: XERS) from $6 to $8. Xeris Biopharma shares rose 18.9% to $2.89 in pre-market trading.

  • Rosenblatt lifted Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ: SYNA) price target from $290 to $345. Synaptics shares fell 1.6% to close at $287.70 on Thursday.

  • HC Wainwright & Co. raised the price target on Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: XERS) from $4.25 to $5.4. Xeris Biopharma shares gained 18.9% to $2.89 in pre-market trading.

  • Barclays raised Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE: STZ) price target from $268 to $271. Constellation shares fell 0.2% to $249.00 in pre-market trading.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPenny Stocks Price Target Small Cap Pre-Market Outlook Analyst Ratings

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
STZBarclaysMaintains271.0
SYNARosenblattMaintains345.0
XERSSVB LeerinkMaintains8.0
XERSHC Wainwright & Co.Maintains5.4
PTONJMP SecuritiesDowngrades
