What's Going On With PyroGenesis Canada Shares Today?

PyroGenesis Canada Inc (NASDAQ: PYR) is soaring Monday on abnormally-high volume.

PyroGenesis Canada's average session volume is about 176,000 over a 100-day period, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Monday's trading volume has already exceeded 47 million at publication time.

The stock was halted for volatility about an hour after the market opened for trading Monday.

PyroGenesis Canada is engaged in the design, development, manufacture and commercialization of advanced plasma processes and systems.

The company provides technical & manufacturing expertise, cutting-edge contract research, and turnkey process equipment packages to the defense, metallurgical, mining, additive manufacturing, oil and gas and environmental industries.

PYR Price Action: PyroGenesis Canada has traded as high as $9.27 and as low as $2.28 over a 52-week period.

The stock was up 83.40% at $4.64 at time of publication.