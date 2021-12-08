BZ Chart Of The Day: Dare Bioscience
If markets have memories, shares of Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: DARE) may be in trouble. The stock has run into a resistance level.
Resistance is a large group of sellers offering their shares at or close to the same price. In this case, it’s $2.40.
Sometimes rallies or uptrends end when they reach resistance levels. This happens because at the level there is more supply than demand.
Stocks tend to move lower if they reach a resistance level but can’t break through it. That’s what happened with Dare in March and July.
Now the stock is close to this important level once again and a new downtrend may be about to form.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BZ Chart Of The DayPenny Stocks Technicals Top Stories Markets Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga