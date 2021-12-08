 Skip to main content

BZ Chart Of The Day: Dare Bioscience

Mark Putrino , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 08, 2021 10:50am   Comments
If markets have memories, shares of Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: DARE) may be in trouble. The stock has run into a resistance level.

Resistance is a large group of sellers offering their shares at or close to the same price. In this case, it’s $2.40.

Sometimes rallies or uptrends end when they reach resistance levels. This happens because at the level there is more supply than demand.

Stocks tend to move lower if they reach a resistance level but can’t break through it. That’s what happened with Dare in March and July.

Now the stock is close to this important level once again and a new downtrend may be about to form.

dare.png

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

