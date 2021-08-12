 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

What's Happening With Zomedica's Stock Today?
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 12, 2021 9:27am   Comments
Share:

Zomedica Corp (NASDAQ: ZOM) shares are trading lower by 13.6% at $0.49 Thursday morning after the company reported second-quarter earnings results. Zomedica reported quarterly losses of 1 cent per share. 

Zomedica reported revenue for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 of $15,693 and $29,817, respectively, and resulted from the sale of the company's TRUFORMA® products and associated warranties.

Zomedica had cash and cash equivalents of approximately $276.2 million as of June 30, 2021, compared to approximately $29.1 million as of June 30, 2020. Zomedica says the increase in cash during the three months ended June 30, 2021 is mainly a result of the cash flows from financing activities, partially offset by cash flows used in operating and investing activities.

Zomedica Corp is a veterinary health company creating products for companion animals (canine, feline and equine) by focusing on the unmet needs of clinical veterinarians. 

Zomedica has a 52-week high of $2.91 and a 52-week low of $0.06.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ZOM)

30 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingPenny Stocks Small Cap Movers Trading Ideas